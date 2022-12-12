Gerald “Jerry” David Ronkainen, 69, of Virginia, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Essentia Health-Virginia.
He was born on Oct. 9, 1953, to Donald and Emma (Miklaucic) Ronkainen in Virginia. Jerry grew up and attended Virginia High School, graduating from the Class of 1971. He continued his education at Mesabi Community College and then NDSU. On June 5, 1976, Jerry was united in marriage to Sally Sandstrom. The couple made their home in Virginia. Jerry was employed at Hibbing Taconite, retiring after thirty-nine years of service. Jerry was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia.
Jerry was an avid golfer and especially enjoyed his annual golf trips with his friends for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and took the greatest pleasure in being a grandpa to his two granddaughters.
Jerry will be remembered for being ambitious, fun loving, and happy as well as his funny “Dad Jokes”.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years: Sally; two daughters: Sara (Steve) Warner of Maple Grove and Leah (Nathan Branson) Ronkainen of Richfield; two granddaughters: Mallory and Della Warner; siblings: Shirley Fetzich, Donald (Sue) Ronkainen and Mike (Lynda Davis) Ronkainen; two aunts: Laurel (Myles) Butler and Phyllis Miklaucic; in-laws: Tom (Jenny) Sandstrom, Paul (Renee) Sandstrom, Dennis (Rose) Sandstrom and Patty (Dallas) Jelmberg; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Mass for Gerald “Jerry” will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Fr. Brandon Moravitz celebrating. A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert and will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
