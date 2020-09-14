Gerald ‘Jerry’ Allan Tekautz

Jerry Tekautz, 64, of Virginia, died March 26, 2020, at Diamond Willow after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
He was born Dec. 12, 1955, in Virginia. Jerry was a graduate of Virginia High School, Mesabi College, the Eveleth and Hibbing Vocational Schools and he also attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Jerry worked for 42 years at United Taconite in Eveleth.
Jerry liked to hunt, fish, ski, cook and bake. He also enjoyed boating, swimming, hockey and working out, always maintaining his fitness. He LOVED talking with people and made friends easily. Jerry was always willing to help a friend in need. He traveled across the U.S., as well as abroad several times.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Martha Trogdon; brother, Dr. Michael (Kathy) Tekautz; nephews, Conor (Anna) and Dylan; grandniece, Addison Tekautz; aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends and close longtime companion Judy Ford.
He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Tekautz; grandparents; and other relatives.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Calvary Cemetery in Virginia. Rev. Father Brandon Moravitz will officiate. Social distancing and masks are requested.
If desired, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or to Fairview Range Hospice.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To leave a remembrance online, see www.baumanfunerahomes.com.
