Gerald J. “Jerry” Lipovetz, 84, Stillwater, Minn., went home to Heaven on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Jerry was born Jan. 6, 1936, in Hibbing, Minn., where he spent over 80 years of his life. He attended Hibbing High School where he was a three-sport athlete and was later inducted into the Hibbing High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Jerry attended college at Michigan Tech University in Houghton, Mich., where he graduated with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering in 1958. He spent more than three decades in various research and development roles in the iron mining industry. Some of his happiest years were spent as the General Manager at the Pickands Mather Research Lab in Hibbing. During these times, Jerry and his wonderful coworkers were instrumental in developing the minerals processing flow sheets still used today in the Taconite plants of northern Minnesota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Upon returning to Hibbing after college, Jerry wasted little time before marrying the love of his life and best friend for 62 years, Judy Johnson. They were married in Hibbing in 1958. Jerry loved sports, both playing them and coaching many youth sports teams in Hibbing. He also enjoyed fishing and duck hunting.
Jerry was a member of the United Methodist Church, a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Mesaba Country Club where he was instrumental in getting the tennis program started. He was also a member of Sand Point Camp on Leech Lake.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Judy (Johnson) Lipovetz; sister, Jeannie Miller of Naples, Fla.; children, Jennifer Lipovetz Penwell (Chris) of White Bear Lake, Minn., Jerry Lipovetz of Minneapolis, Minn., and Jeff Lipovetz (Tifini) of Mahtomedi, Minn.; seven grandchildren: Maddy and Sam Penwell, Michelle Hedman (Penwell), Rudy and Joe Lipovetz and Grace and Ryan Lipovetz; and one great-grandchild, Ellianna Hedman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Eunice (Martinson) Lipovetz; in-laws, Rudy and Ida Johnson; and his brother, Jim Lipovetz.
A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, Minn.
Memorials may be sent to the charity of the donor’s choice.
