Gerald Gregory “Jerry” Orth, 86, of Hoyt Lakes died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Essentia Health – Northern Pines in Aurora, Minn.
He was born Feb. 8, 1936, in Brainerd, Minn., to Calvin and Marguerite (O’Brien) Orth. He was a graduate of Crystal Falls Michigan High School and later attended Ely Junior College. Jerry received his Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
In 1958 he began teaching elementary school at Keefe Elementary and later transferred to Boase Elementary in Hoyt Lakes where he taught locally for 35 years. During that time, he coached basketball and football. With Jerry’s love of sports, he was one of the founders and actively involved with the Hoyt Lakes Summer Youth Recreation Program.
Jerry married Carol Ann Nierengarten on Nov. 22, 1962, in Hoyt Lakes. Following retirement, the couple enjoyed traveling and spent many joyful winters in Gulf Shores, Ala. Jerry was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and the Hoyt Lakes Bowling and Baseball Leagues throughout the years. He was a longtime MC for various Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival events. Jerry also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Carol; children: Mike (Karen) Orth of Ham Lake, Tom (Domonique) Orth of West St. Paul and Patti (Steve) Smith of Ham Lake; grandchildren: Brandon, Josh, Dillon, Jaelyn, Nathan and Gavin; Jerry’s in-laws: Dick Nierengarten of Minneapolis and Lynn Nierengarten of Hoyt Lakes; niece, Amanda (DJ) Preiner of Waconia and their children Jaeda and Brynn.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Marguerite.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Whiting and the entire wonderful staff at Northern Pines Nursing Home who cared for Jerry.
Memorial Mass for Jerry will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky as celebrant. Friends may gather one hour prior to the mass at church. Inurnment will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
