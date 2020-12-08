Gerald E. Jarvi

Gerald E. Jarvi, 70, of Virginia passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minn.

He was born on June 28, 1950, in Virginia to Ernest and Viola (Laakso) Jarvi and worked as a truck driver. Jerry served on the Pike-Sandy Volunteer Fire Department for 23 years. He was a people person and always had a joke to tell..

Survivors include his wife, Marlene Jarvi; son, Brad (Joyce) Jarvi of St. Cloud; two daughters, Sheila (Jason) Grannemann of Virginia and Debra (Clark) Shiflett of Biloxi, Miss.; four grandsons, Tyler Majerle, Logan Newcomer, Trey Shiflett and Colin Shiflett; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Raymond Lee.

Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date in 2021.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

