Gerald E. Jarvi, 70, of Virginia passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minn.
He was born on June 28, 1950, in Virginia to Ernest and Viola (Laakso) Jarvi and worked as a truck driver. Jerry served on the Pike-Sandy Volunteer Fire Department for 23 years. He was a people person and always had a joke to tell..
Survivors include his wife, Marlene Jarvi; son, Brad (Joyce) Jarvi of St. Cloud; two daughters, Sheila (Jason) Grannemann of Virginia and Debra (Clark) Shiflett of Biloxi, Miss.; four grandsons, Tyler Majerle, Logan Newcomer, Trey Shiflett and Colin Shiflett; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Raymond Lee.
Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date in 2021.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.