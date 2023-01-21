Gerald Dale Wood, 93 of Hudson, Fla., formerly of Aurora, Minn., passed away peacefully Jan. 10, 2023, with two of his daughters holding his hands.
Jerry graduated from Hibbing High School in 1948 where he was a member of the swim team. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1948 and entered active duty in 1950. Jerry served in- theatre during the Korean War serving there in 1951-52 as part of the 1st Shore Party Battalion, 1st Marine Division. Honorably discharged in December 1952.
Prior to entering active duty Jerry met the most beautiful girl he had ever seen, Grace Pecharich. They married after the war and spent 57 wonderful years together.
Their life was centered around their family . Given a break in family activities Jerry loved riding his road or mountain bike, staying fit throughout his life.
During the last 15 years of his life Jerry was involved with the Marine Corps League, a charitable organization of whom he was a very proud member.
Jerry worked for Erie Mining Co. retiring after 37 years of service.
He is survived by seven children: LuAnn, Mary Jo, Thomas (Lynn), Judilyn (Jeff), Jane (Bob), Pamela (Nick) and Patricia (Mike). Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Gerald was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Grace, parents Walter and Mabel, siblings Donna, Nancy and Dale.
Gerald Wood lived a great life. He was generous and loving to family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service and inurnment is planned for June 15th.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.