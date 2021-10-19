Gerald C. (Jake) Jacobson, 79, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, after a battle with cancer.
Jake was born in Franklin, Minn., to Carl and Sylvia (Harder) Jacobson on May 9, 1942. He attended school in Sleepy Eye, Minn., graduating in 1960.
Jake joined the Air Force after graduation, being stationed in Duluth, Minn. and then Hurlburt Field/Eglin AFB, Fla.
He married Susanne Kauppi in 1964 and they had three children.
After retiring from the Air Force, they came to Ely, Minn., Sue’s hometown. Jake worked for the City of Ely as a Police and Fire Dispatcher and Fire Truck Driver.
Jake is survived by his wife, Sue; daughter, Barbara (David Stone) Anderson; sons, Steven (Molly) Jacobson, and Lee (Cristin McMullen) Jacobson; grandchildren: Jessica Anderson, Emily Jacobson, Lindsay Jacobson, Sam Jacobson; sisters, Joyce (Scott) Seifert, Lorraine Haas; brothers, Larry (Susan) Jacobson and David (Julie) Jacobson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Veterans On The Lake with military honors provided by the Ely Honor Guard.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gerald C. Jacobson, please visit our floral store.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
