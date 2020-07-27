Gerald Albert Daher, 60, of Chisholm, Minn., passed away on July 16, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 8, 1959, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Joseph and Marie (Lahr) Daher. Gerald loved spending time with his family including his wife of over forty years, his only daughter, son-in-law and five grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Johnson of Chisholm; daughter, Melissa (Cedric) Johnson of Chisholm; grandchildren, Joy Johnson-Tigner, Faith Johnson, Anastasha Johnson, Ezekiel Johnson-Daher and Noelle Johnson-Daher; and siblings, Maria (Butch) Anderson of Elk River, Minn., Donald (Judy) Daher of Aitkin, Minn., and Janice Brady of Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dianna Daher and Louann Statema; brother, Robert Daher; and grandson, Julius Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing, Minn. Pastor Kevin Norton of the Hibbing Alliance Church will officiate.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements by the Dougherty Funeral Home. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries