Gerald Albert Daher, 60, of Chisholm, Minn., passed away on July 16, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 8, 1959, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Joseph and Marie (Lahr) Daher. Gerald loved spending time with his family including his wife of over forty years, his only daughter, son-in-law and five grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Johnson of Chisholm; daughter, Melissa (Cedric) Johnson of Chisholm; grandchildren, Joy Johnson-Tigner, Faith Johnson, Anastasha Johnson, Ezekiel Johnson-Daher and Noelle Johnson-Daher; and siblings, Maria (Butch) Anderson of Elk River, Minn., Donald (Judy) Daher of Aitkin, Minn., and Janice Brady of Inver Grove Heights, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dianna Daher and Louann Statema; brother, Robert Daher; and grandson, Julius Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing, Minn. Pastor Kevin Norton of the Hibbing Alliance Church will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements by the Dougherty Funeral Home. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.