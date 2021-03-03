Georgia Steadman (nee Barach), 86, passed away at her home on Monday, March 1, 2021.
Beloved wife of the late Roger F. Steadman. Devoted mother of Doug (Veronica) Place, Kathy (the late Roger) Hamel, Roger Jr. (Betty) Steadman, Ross (Soon Yi) Steadman, Robin (Mark) Stoffel, Mark Steadman and Steve Steadman. Cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and one late grandchild. Adored great-grandmother of 26 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents and her siblings. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Georgia’s family would like to extend a special thank you to her nephew and caregiver, Neil Beckroege.
A funeral service for Georgia will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238.
