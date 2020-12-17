Georgia Anne Hydukovich, 88, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born July 19, 1932, in Duluth, Minn., the daughter of James and Lois (Hancock) Hocking. Georgia was a graduate of Hibbing High School. Georgia was united in marriage to Leonard Hydukovich on Sept. 23, 1950, in Hibbing.
Georgia worked as a sales clerk at Walken’s Jewelry in Hibbing for more than 20 years. She was a member of St. Michael’s Serbian Orthodox Church in Hibbing. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and reading.
Georgia is survived by her children: Susan (Chuck) Johnson, David Hydukovich, and Nancy Hydukovich all of Hibbing; siblings: Lois (Mark) Andrican of Hibbing, Joseph Hocking of Ashland, Wis., and Jerry Hocking of Gilbert; grandchildren: Danica Rueb, Heather (Steve) Galli, Matt Hydukovich, Nicole Hydukovich, Sarah (Brian) Shain, and Melissa Booth; great-grandchildren: Josie Rueb, Georgia Rueb, Ethan Johnson, and Preston Shain; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard in 2013; sons, Peter and Daniel Hydukovich; brothers, James and Jake Hocking; and sister, Jo Ann Gooden.
A private service will be held at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel in Hibbing, Fr. Dean Franck will officiate.
Burial will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To extend condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
