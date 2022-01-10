Georgia A. Zaitz, 73, formerly of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at her home in Sierra Vista, Ariz.
She was born on Feb. 25, 1948, in Hibbing, and was the daughter of Alfred and Anna Mae (Dowzicky) Zaitz. She attended Assumption Catholic School and was a 1966 graduate of Hibbing High School. She was a partner in her own company for many years prior to her retirement.
Georgia truly lived life to the fullest through her passions which included traveling, writing poetry, arts and crafts, reading, decorating, cooking, and baking. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and her two loyal, furry companions, Snookie and Cuddles. Georgia had the ability to sense the needs of others and she touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life.
In a final act of giving and compassion, Georgia donated her body to science to help with advancements in medical technology, training and education.
Georgia is survived by her daughter, Laurie Koski-Wagner; and granddaughter, Alexandra Wagner, of Vermillion, Minn.; her sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Bill Hanegmon, of Hibbing, Minn.; her brother, Dave Zaitz, of Chisholm, Minn.; her nephews, Eric (Kim), Troy (Cheryl) and Adam Hanegmon and their families, other relatives and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Anna Mae Zaitz; and one brother, Mark Zaitz.
Those wishing to honor her life can donate, in her name, to the Epilepsy Foundation or another local charity of your choosing to help others in need.
In keeping with her wishes, a private burial will be held at a later date.
“May the most Sacred Heart of Jesus in His great mercy receive her soul and grant her Eternal Rest”
