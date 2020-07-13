George Wiley Harvey, 72, of Britt, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, peacefully in his sleep at home.
He was born Feb. 7, 1948, in Virginia, the son of Ralph and Janet (Hopkins) Harvey. In High School, he was a backstroker for the Virginia Swim Team placing 3rd at State in 1966. On Sept. 6, 1969, George married the love of his life, Phyllis O’Brien, and graduated from UMD in 1970. He served in the Minnesota National Guard for 13 years. George’s greatest achievement was being a great father and papa. He supported all his kids and grandkids in all their scholastic and sporting endeavors. He served on the Virginia Regional Medical Center Board for nine years, and was employed in management at US Steel for 31 years, retiring in 2003. George was an active member of the Board of Directors for Lake County Power, where he served as Secretary of the Board, and was President of Lake Country Power’s subsidiaries. He was a lifelong curler, was a member of the Virginia Elk’s Club, the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, and the Sand Lake Coffee Clutch. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and travelling the world over.
George is survived by his wife of 50 years, Phyllis; children, Ross (Ronda) Harvey and Katie (Cory) Bird all of Virginia; siblings: Judith (Richard) Pearson of Cook, Ralph (Sue) Harvey and Keith (Laurie) Harvey all of Virginia; grandchildren: Austin Harvey, Morgan Harvey, Andrew Bird, and Aiden Bird; brothers and sisters-in-law: Sandy Harvey of Onalaska, Wis.,, Floyd (Gloria) O’Brien of California, Michael (Cheryl)O’Brien of Minneapolis, Debbie (Rob) Hilson of Cloquet, and Jerry Stickney of Virginia; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Scott Harvey; sister-in-law, Barb Stickney; and his in-laws, Zaida and Floyd O’Brien.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Brandon Moravitz as celebrant.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church.
Inurnment will follow in the Cavalry Cemetery Columbarium.
Masks will be required at the service. Live streaming of the service will be available on www.baumanfamilyfuneralhome.com beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday. Click on George’s obituary and scroll down to access the video.
Memorials are the preferred way to honor George’s memory.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Essentia Health Virginia for their compassionate care.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman family funeral home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
