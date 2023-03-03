George Washington Putney

George Putney, 54 years young, born May 28, 1968, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023, peacefully at home, with his mate and daughter close to his side. He had fought a nasty battle with pancreatic cancer and now is at peace.
George grew up in Iowa and Gheen, Minn. He was an over the road semi truck driver, who enjoyed his time on the road. He enjoyed family time, working on cars, tinkering in the garage, grilling, laughing and making good memories.
He was a great man, friend, loved by many. Greatly missed by all.
George is survived by his loving soulmate, Shawna Kush, who was with him on his fateful journey; brothers and sisters: Steven Putney, Christine Dutcher, Walter Putney Jr., Dixie Minzes and Naomi Heck; daughters, Felecia Theisen and Kassandra Putney; grandchildren: Keelia Brohman, Keifer Brohman, Nathaniel Davidson, Cypher Davidson, Patrick Theisen and Killian Davidson. He will be missed by all these, including many cousins, friends and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Violet Sams; father, Walter Putney; and brother, Leo Sams.
There will be a benefit and celebration of life from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Jim’s Sports Club in Chisholm.
To plant a tree in memory of George Putney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.