George W. Gray, age 84 of Ely, Minn., passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Diamond Willow in Cloquet, Minn.
He was born May 23, 1937, in Sturgeon Lake, Minn., the son of Hartley and Augusta (Cunningham) Gray. George’s family moved from Sturgeon Lake to Rush City when he was a young boy, and then to Ely when he was 17. He was united in marriage to Mary Louise Bianchi at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely on July 8, 1961. George worked as a railroad conductor for Reserve Mining and also Northshore Mining. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and especially playing cribbage.
George was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Louise; and sisters, Vi Gilbert and Ruby Lindstrom. He is survived by his four daughters, Marcy (Allan) Bubb, Tanya (Keith) Akins, Georgia (Jason) Akins, and Amanda (Lance) Horvat; one sister, Joy Keuten; 12 grandchildren, Alanna, Klaeton, Hailey, Andrea, Jacob, Chase, Caitlin, Alec, Aiden, Carter, Makenna, and Jack; 2 great-granddaughters, Isabella and Elleanor; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Diamond Willow and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care given to George.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Ely Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Care of Cloquet.
