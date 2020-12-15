George Victor Hill, 83, of Chisholm, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
He was born on April 29, 1937, to John and Ethel (Frasa) Hill in Virginia. George attended school in Virginia and then worked for the Oliver Mining Company and later US Steel-Minntac from where he retired after thirty years of service. While at Minntac, George was awarded a Certificate of Accomplishment in Safety in 1961 for achieving new standards in safety. George kept active following his retirement. He enjoyed bike riding, mowing lawns, and shoveling snow for others, especially in the “Finn Town” area. George was a member of the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Virginia. His faith, religion, and the Republican party were very important to him. He was also a member of the Steelworkers Union, volunteered for the Great River Energy Bike Ride, was a staunch advocate of the Mesabi Trail and a member of Kaleva Hall for fifty years. George was an avid sports fan who followed the Minnesota Twins and Green Bay Packers in particular.
George will be remembered for his kind, loving and generous nature.
Survivors include his sister, Beverly Mickelson of Biwabik; niece and nephew, Bonnie Mickelson of Virginia and Matthew Mickelson of Biwabik; two great-nephews whom he adored: Lee and Luke Mickelson; seven-month-old great-great niece, Freya Mickelson who George was unable to meet due to COVID19; and niece-in-law, Deanna Mickelson of Biwabik.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack; sister, Joan Wermager; nieces: Connie and Debra Mickelson; a brother-in-law, Lawrence Mickelson; and his parents, John and Ethel.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Memorials are preferred to The Waterview Pines in Virginia.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
