George “Pecky” Smilanich, 98, originally of Buhl, Minn., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
George was the youngest of seven siblings born to Serbian immigrant parents. He was a great athlete, leading his high school football team to win the 1941 Iron Range Conference title; and winning back-to-back Minnesota State High School Basketball Championships in 1941 and 1942.
George was drafted into the army in November 1942 as a tank driver in Patton’s 2nd Armored Division. He was in six campaigns in the European Theater including D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge. During this time George survived the loss of three tanks. He earned The Bronze Star, The Purple Heart, and the Belgian Fourragére. Before returning home at the end of the war, he served as Honor Guard at the Potsdam Conference.
George lived his life as a teacher, a coach, and a mentor, in addition to being a great husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle and friend. He was a humble man with a strong presence that led a simple life. Known for his storytelling and a great sense of humor, George never forgot anyone that was part of his life.
Survived by children, Tom (Deb), Susan, Steven; grandchildren, Stefan (Tamra), Andrea (Tony) Palma; great-grandchildren, Miliana, Vincenzo, Dino, Miesha.
Preceded in death by wife, Mary; parents, Mane and Yelena; brothers, Mike and Pete; sisters, Sophie, Mary, Rose, Bette; and infant son, Michael.
Memory eternal. Vjecnaja pamjat.
Memorial donations to the Best Defense Foundation.org
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 20, at Thomson-Dougherty Mansion, 2535 Park Ave., Mpls., MN.
Interment at 11:30 a.m., on Friday, August 21, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, 7601 34th Ave. S., Mpls, MN, Meet at Assembly Area #2.
To ensure the safety of all attending, the family asks you to follow COVID-19 protocol by wearing masks and social distancing.
Historic Thomson-Dougherty 612-871-4407
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.