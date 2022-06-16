George M. Podrug

George M. Podrug

1948 — 2022

George M. Podrug, 74, of Sun City West, Ariz., died Feb. 9, 2022, where he and his wife, Gerri, (the former Geraldine Johnson of Hibbing) had just moved to in July of 2021.

A celebration of George’s life of 74 years will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Valentini’s Italian Restaurant in Chisholm, Minn.

Please join family and friends as we share good food stories and memories of our dear George.

George’s charity of choice was St. Jude Children's Hospital.

To plant a tree in memory of George Podrug as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries