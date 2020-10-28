George L. Milanovich, 95, of Hibbing, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
George was born April 4, 1925, to Louis and Jenny (Malkovich) Milanovich in Carson Lake, Minn. George served in the Army during WWII. He was a member of St. Archangel Michael’s Serbian Orthodox Church, George was a strong believer in his faith and very proud of his Serbian heritage. Later in life he enjoyed wintering in Mission, Texas.
George is survived by his children, Betsy (Tim) Rising, Bob Milanovich, Georgann “Juka” (Kevin) Austad, Lou (Becky) Milanovich, George (Michelle) Milanovich; siblings, Joann Milanovich; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Milanovich; second wife, Corky Milanovich; siblings, Marian Coleman, Dee Perry and Nick Milanovich.
The Rev. Fr. Dean Franck will celebrate a private funeral service at a later date at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Pallbearers will be Tim Rising, Bob Milanovich, Louie Milanovich, George Milanovich, Gabe Milanovich and Kevin Austad.
Interment will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn.
To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
