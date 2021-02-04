George Klasna, 96, formerly from Buhl -Kinney, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Minneapolis Veterans Home.
He was born April 2, 1924, in Buhl, Minn, to Bude and Draga (Drakulich) Klasna. George was a lifelong Buhl-Kinney resident. He was active in the Buhl basketball team in 1941 and 1942, where he proudly made the winning basket taking them to the state championship. He was the last surviving member of that team. He was united in 51 years of marriage on Oct. 8, 1950, to Grozda Loncar. George was a WWII Army Veteran serving in the Battle of the Bulge receiving 3 battle stars. After the war he built the family’s brick home in Buhl. He was a member of St. Vasilije of Ostrog Serbian Orthodox Church in Chisholm and the Chisholm Masonic Hematite Lodge 274 AF, and A.M. where he had served as a Grand Master and was a 62 ½ year member. He loved spending time in his community of Buhl and had enjoyed curling, woodworking and dogs.
George is survived by his children, Dan Klasna and Karen Klasna; both of Minneapolis, several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Grozda; brothers, Robert and Daniel; sisters: Mary Marold, Sophia Bukvich, Millly Wicks and Dorothy Pilmer.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at St. Vasilije of Ostrog Serbian Orthodox Church for family and friends.
Interment will be at Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
