George J. Stalboerger, 88, of Babbitt, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
He was born at home in Mahnomen County, Minn., on March 8, 1932, to Peter and Clara (Hoelker) Stalboerger and grew up there. George farmed for his dad and uncles.
George was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and was a member of the National Guard for four years. He married Darlene Potter on July 23, 1957, and their first home was in Benville, and then they moved to Babbitt where they had resided in the same house at 13 Beech Court.
He worked at Reserve Mining Company for 12 1/2 years and in 1968 he went to work at the Babbitt Schools and Arena, where he was a custodian. He went on to become the head custodian in 1976 until he retired in 1993. He enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing trips and spending time at their cabin in Wisconsin.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene of Babbitt; son, Mark of Babbitt; and daughter, Sue (Paul) Scherer of Embarrass; three grandchildren, John Scherer, Jason Stalboerger and Lisa Lintz; and five great-grandchildren, Luke, Blake, Hailey, McKinzie and Ove.
He was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Argo Cemetery in Babbitt with Deacon Greg Hutar officiating. Military rites will be accorded by the Ely Honor Guard. There will be a potluck gathering at the Hideaway in Babbitt after the service.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
