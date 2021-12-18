George J. Amitrano, 74, of Babbitt, a proud U.S. Army veteran passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Babbitt at 11 a.m., with visitation being held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

