George H. Hill Jr.

George Henry Hill Jr., 78, of Forsyth, Ill., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Oct. 24, 1942, in Virginia, Minn., the son of George Henry Hill Sr. and Edna J. (Santala) Hill.

He was a graduate of University of Minnesota where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering and MBA. George started Midstates General and Mechanical Contracting Corporation in 1972 where he was president for 50 years.

George is survived by his two daughters: Lindsay (Joshua) Hammer of Decatur, and Leslie (Bradley) Hornaday of Tuscola; grandchildren: Tytus, Noah, Leah, Lydi, and Levi.

George was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, in the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, in the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the American Red Cross.

To attend the service virtually, please click the following link: http://webcast.funeralrecording.com/events/viewer/50035/hash:D43294F1E815CBD0.

The family of George Hill is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

