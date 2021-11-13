George G. Marmas, of Cook, Minn., passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Mlaker Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of George Marmas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries