George G. Gudell, 93, of Eveleth died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on Nov. 2, 1927, in Eveleth to Steve and Mary (Hobrle) Gudell. George graduated from Eveleth High School and Dunwoody Institute. He was a proud World War II Navy veteran.
George worked as a heavy equipment operator for Eveleth Taconite. He was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church, Croatian Fraternal Union and Mesaba Range Post 1172 Veterans of Foreign War of Eveleth. George enjoyed antique cars, deer hunting and going to the shack.
George is survived by daughters, Ginger Gudell of Sacramento, Calif., Gerri (Dave) Pope of Zephyr Cove, Nev.; and caregiver, Maria Mora.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Steve.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Charles Flynn.
Visitation will be one hour before at the church. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.
Military honors will follow the service at Eveleth Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
