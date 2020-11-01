George F. “Rick" Angelo Jr., 71, died suddenly Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, of Covid-19 complications.
Rick was born Feb. 14, 1949, in Hibbing, Minn., to George F. Angelo Sr. and Dorothy (King) Angelo. Rick graduated from Hibbing High School in 1967. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After his service, he continued his education at The Brown Institute of Broadcasting in Minneapolis, Minn. At the time of his death, Rick was unmarried and had no children. Rick was an employee of The Summit Academy in Minneapolis, where he was presented with the Employee of the Year award in 2015. Rick was a loyal member of the Minnesota Blues Society and an avid fan of the twin cities music scene. He loved spending time with family and friends and will be remembered for his ready smile, his sweet nature and his enthusiastic love of life.
Rick is survived by his four sisters and one brother: Patricia J. Hagge, Eagan Minn., Michael A. Angelo (Mary), Estero, Fla., Marie C. Schroeder (Terry), Rosemount, Minn., Cecelia A. Dick (Arnold), Burnsville, Minn., Theresa L. Angelo (Walter Preissing), Minneapolis, Minn.; aunt, Helen (Angelo) Donovan, Chisholm, Minn.; uncle, David King, Pen Argyl, Pa.; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews; and many caring friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Sr. and Dorothy Angelo of Hibbing.
A private family service was held at Cremation Society of MN-Edina on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Honorary pallbearers are Bob Racine, Bruce Wasenius, Quentin Fiori, Denny Stockdale, and Steve "Boom Boom" Vonderharr.
A live music event celebrating Rick's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials/Donations preferred to the Memphis Blues Foundation - Generation Blues. Web site: https://blues.org/hall-of-fame-museum/ Click on Donate button and select "Generation Blues"
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.