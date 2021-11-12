George Elling Aase, 92, of Suwanee, Ga., passed away at Northside Hospital Forsyth on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, following a brief illness.
He was born Nov.14, 1928, in Virginia, Minn., the son of the late Harold J. Aase and Georgia Mae Aase.
Upon graduation from high school, George entered the Army. In December 1947, he received his Honorable Discharge with the rank of Private First Class.
He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology from Florida State University in 1953. While at FSU, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, and met his wife Myrtle Helen Simpson at the Sweet Shop on campus.
Upon graduation, he worked with several oil companies as a field geologist, then he transitioned to a career in real estate and was eventually the President of the Tallahassee Board of REALTORS in 1966. After real estate and a brief stint as a lobbyist with the Florida legislature, he worked for the Department of Environmental Regulation for the State of Florida until he retired after 25 years of service.
George was the life of most parties and had many life-long friends with whom he and the family spent a great deal of time.
While spending most of his adult life in Tallahassee, Fla., George’s passions included spending as much time as possible outdoors including hunting, fishing, and being on the Gulf of Mexico. In 2009, he and his wife moved to the Atlanta area to be closer to their son and granddaughters.
The biggest single pride in George’s life was his two sons. He devoted his life to encouraging and supporting them up until his death.
George was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Jim Aase; his twin sister, Becky Ketola; and his wife of 56 years, Myrtle Simpson Aase; sister, Donna Sten of Gilbert, Minn.; and his sons; George E. Aase II and partner, Andreas Studer of Zurich, Switzerland; and Paul T. Aase and wife, Jennifer of Cumming, Ga.; two grandchildren, Caroline Aase, and Meredith Aase; and several nieces, nephews and friends who will dearly miss him.
Arrangements were entrusted to Roswell Funeral Home in Atlanta and Culley’s Meadowwood Funeral Home in Tallahassee, where a memorial celebration will be held on Jan. 15, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m.
