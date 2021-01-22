George E. Howard

George E. Howard, 87, of Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Essentia Health Virginia Convalescent Center.

He was born on Dec. 30, 1933, in Eureka, Calif., to Jesse and Katheryn (Ferria) Howard and grew up there.

George was a veteran of the Korean War and was a member and past commander of Amvets, La Société des 40 Hommes et 8 Chevaux, Pratt-Volden-Mickelson-Anderson American Legion Post 239, Crellin-Tini VFW Post 1113 and Sons of the American Legion, all of Virginia.

Survivors include three daughters, Morgan “Beth” Taylor (fiancé Jerry Conkle) of Logan, Ohio, Mary “Cathy” (Tod) Austin of Lancaster, Ohio, and Margaret Louise Howard (Gary) Barber of Roswell, N.M.; son, James “Jim” Bruner of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren: Lisa (Jerry) Taylor Crowell, Christopher (Katalin) Howard, Breann Barber and Nicholas Bermoy; 11 great-grandchildren; and Jane and Leonard Slade of Minneapolis.

George was preceded in death by his parents; two grandsons, Roger Taylor Jr. and Brian Taylor; and son-in-law, Roger Taylor; great-aunt, Sally Howard; and special friend, Dorothy Engebretsen.

A funeral service will be held at the Frank Smith Funeral Home in Lancaster, Ohio.

Burial will be in Oakthorpe Cemetery in Rushville, Ohio, with full military rites.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

