George Dale Taylor passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from multiple myeloma, prostate cancer and renal failure. It was less than four weeks after diagnosis.
He was born on April 4,1950, in Grand Rapids, Minn. He graduated in 1968 from Nashwauk-Keewatin High School. He enlisted in the US Navy right out of high school, went to basic training and became a SeaBee. He was part of the MCB-58, The Great 58, during the Vietnam War where he proudly served his country.
When he returned stateside, he met, chased, and married his wife, Donna C. Taylor. They married April 16, 1970. He was a heavy equipment operator in the area Iron Range taconite mines as well as a police officer for the town of Chisholm. He was also a member of the Minnesota National Guard. When he finally retired it was from the Pawtucket Boys and Girls Club as the transportation director. He was always a motorcycle enthusiast, owning many over the years. He has taken many road trips to various parts of the country on his bikes. He was a member of Christian Motorcycle Club as well as a member of their Honor Guard. He took part in many charitable motorcycle runs which he enjoyed especially the yearly Special Olympics Torch Run. He was the type of guy that if he saw you needed help, he would stop to help. Even if that meant car repairs on the side of the road in a suit. He made a point of making sure all of his girls were "somewhat" mechanically inclined. Some of us learned better than others. He adored his grandchildren (he became a Grandpa at 38) and spoiled each of them in their own way. They could do no wrong in his eyes.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Taylor, Florida; daughters, Dori Taylor Ramsey, Minn., Alison (Phillip) Voight, Billings, Mont., and Deanna Close West Kingston, R.I; his grandchildren: Brandon, Kaitlyn, Kody, Taylor (Who was named for him), Alexandra; and his great grandchildren: Veronica, Dean, Jedidiah and his facetime for hours buddy Piper.
He was predeceased by his parents, George J. Taylor and Lucille M. (Daoust) Swanson; his brother, John Taylor; and sister Linda Taylor. He also is predeceased by his first grandchild, Michael T. Thompson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Pawsitive Action at www.pawsitiveaction.org . A wonderful organization that trains and provides service dogs for veterans, first responders and children. It is where he got his beloved Goose.
