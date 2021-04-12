George C. Mayer, 88, of Whitman, N.D., passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City, N.D.
He was born Feb. 22, 1933, to Stanley and Alice Mayer. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He loved to tinker, nothing was ever broken to him, keeping the lawn mowed like a golf course was what he enjoyed the most.
George is survived by son, Kurt (Marie) Mayer; daughters, Stacy (Butch) Stark, Cheryl Mayer, partner, Ethel Beaver of Larimore, N.D.; brother, Jim Mayer of White Bear Lake, Minn.; sisters, Stella Shirek of Lakota, N.D., Judy (Gust) Larson of Wasilla, Alaska; grandchildren: Amber (Adam) Angove, Dominique Mayer, Sascha Mayer, Mason and McGwire Bukovich, all of Hibbing, Joslyn Mayer of Buhl, Cyle Karakash of Hibbing; great-grandchildren: Jordan, Cole, Chloe, Ashton, Tyler and Bryce; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by parents, Stanley and Alice; son, Cory; sisters: Blanche, Roseann, Marcella and Alice; brothers, Otto, Gus and Stanley
A memorial service will be Wednesday, June 30, at Aaker Funeral Home in Lakota, N.D.
