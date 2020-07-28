George 'Bud' Anderson, born Oct. 11, 1925, passed away peacefully at his Diamond Willow residence on July 21, 2020.
He was preceded in death by wife, Marie (Koski). Both natives of Ashland, Wisconsin, Bud recently moved to Mountain Iron to live near his daughter, Terri and son-in-law Mike Stubbs. He was a WWII Great Lakes mariner and retired from LSDP (Northern States Power) after 30 years of service. Bud and his family were active members of St. Agnes Parish (now Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church) in Ashland.
He is survived by his sister, Betty Corning, Washburn; son Brad, Milwaukee; daughters, Lynn Tylke, Mo., Terese (Terri) Stubbs, Britt, and Kate Koeller, Texas; grandchildren, David, Sarah, and Matthew Anderson, Kari Bahus and Jared Romans, Wesley Stubbs and Sarah (Stubbs) Reyna; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Kaleb, David, and Lillian.
Visitation and service will be held in Ashland at Mountain Funeral Homes Friday, July 31.
Internment will be with his beloved Marie at St Agnes Cemetery.
