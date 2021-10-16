George Adam Krall of La Crosse passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. He was surrounded by his family and has now completed his life’s journey by rejoining his beloved wife Luella.
He was born July 14, 1930, to George and Margaret Krall, in Hibbing, Minn.
George considered himself an Iron Ranger through and through. He attended high school in Mountain Iron, Minn., earning football scholarships to University of Minnesota and University of Wisconsin Stout where he earned his bachelor’s degree. In between semesters he worked in the mines of the Iron Range. It was while at Stout that he met the love of his life, Luella. He and Luella were united in marriage April 6, 1953. George was drafted during the Korean War serving his country from May 1953 honorably discharged in May of 1955. Following his service, he earned an Engineering degree from Marquette University at night school while working at Milwaukee Area Technical College.
He and Luella raised six fine children in Brown Deer, Wis., where George worked in education, retiring in 1990 as Associate Dean of Industrial Arts from Milwaukee Area Technical College.
They moved in 1990 to their beloved Gills Rock, Door County, Wis., where George had built their first of two retirement homes in Gills Rock. Door County served as the base of many travel adventures for George and Luella including winter trips to Gulf Shores, Ala., Hawaii, Alaska and Europe. He and Luella lived faith-based lives as active members of Stella Maris Parish, Sister Bay Wisconsin and on moving to La Crosse, St Patrick’s Parish Onalaska, Wis. Luella passed to her eternal reward on April 18, 2017 in La Crosse.
George was an accomplished harmonica player, entertaining at church, nursing homes, and reunions of high school chums. He particularly enjoyed playing at grandchildren’s weddings. He was an accomplished self-taught painter, decorating his home and those of his family with wonderful paintings from his adventures and memories.
He is survived by his six children, George (Cathryn) Krall, Kristine Krall Lowenstein (Jay) , David (Patricia) Krall, Joseph (Susan) Krall, Thomas (Denise) Krall and Judith (Joseph) Jenquine; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Drs Kurt Oettel, David Bleidorn and the wonderful team at Gundersen Hospice, particularly Contessa RN.
A family graveside service will be conducted by Monsignor Steven Kachel, St. Patrick’s Parish with military honors by the Onalaska American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to St Patrick’s Parish 1031 Main Street Onalaska, Wis., and or Stella Maris Parish 2410 South Bayshore Drive, Sister Bay, Wis.
Arrangements courtesy of Coulee Region Cremation Group.
