Geoffrey S. Stukey was born May 14, 1983, in Grand Rapids, Minn., to James Jones and Kelly Stukey.
He relocated to Alaska in 2002 and has since resided there. Geoffrey worked for the military, out in Bush Alaska, and most recently in Big Lake, Alaska.
He is survived by his loving fiance, Tasha Marquardt and her son Haven of Big Lake, Alaska; his siblings, Terran Stukey, Raymond Leino, and Kevin Leino of Minnesota; his nieces, Brianna Akerman and Karli Leino; his nephew, Braiden Stukey; and numerous aunts and uncles from the Stukey, Woodman and Jones families.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents and mother.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Geoffrey in Wasilla, Alaska on Sunday, August 2.
