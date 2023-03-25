Genevieve Frances Simanovich, age 91, of NE Minneapolis, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2023.
Genevieve was born on April 30, 1931, at her home in Leetonia, a mining location within Hibbing, Minn.
Growing up there and during her entire lifetime, she was extremely proud of her Croatian heritage and her Catholic faith which was evident in her kind and compassionate love for all and the strength she found in the Eucharist.
Survived by nieces, Margaret Simanovich and Wendy Simanovich/Wendy Moe; and other relatives and friends here and in Croatia.
Preceded in death by her parents, John and Julia (Stimac) Simanovich; brother, John Simanovich, Jr.; sister, Mary Favicchio (John); nephews, Patrick Favicchio and Patrick Simanovich.
Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2328 7th Ave. E., Hibbing, Minn., with a visitation at Church one hour prior to Mass. A Memorial Mass will be Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 4030 Jackson St. NE, Columbia Heights, Minn., with a visitation at Church 1 hour prior to Mass. Burial is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing, MN. Memorials to donors choice.
To plant a tree in memory of Genevieve Simanovich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.