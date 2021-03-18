Gene Lawrence Avikainen

Gene Lawrence Avikainen, 74, of Shakopee, Minn., passed away at his home on Sunday, March 14.

Gene, son of Raymond and Rachel Avikainen, grew up on The Range in northern Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Army with the 591st Engr. Co. with a tour of duty in South Vietnam, '67-68. Gene worked for Midwest Asphalt Corp., River Warren Aggregate and Mystic Lake Casino.

Gene is survived by his wife, Sharon; sons, Darryn (Dana), Adam (Midori), Grant (Crissy); daughter, Christine (Ross); and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Gary (Bonita) Avikainen, Glen (Debra) Avikainen, and Gail (Ted) Esala; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Interment at Ft. Snelling, date to follow.

