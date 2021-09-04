Gene Edward Butrick, 75, of Hibbing, Minn., died on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at his home. He was born on April 29, 1946, to his mother, Lucille E. (Dixon) Butrick.
Gene was a 1964 Hibbing High School graduate. He was employed in various positions and companies including Longyear Drilling Company. Gene worked most of his later adult life as a Systems Analyst for National Cash Register (NCR) Corporation and AT&T, until his retirement in 2001.
Gene married Rose Ann Scalise on April 22, 1967. Together they had three children, Stacy Ann, Gene Edward, and Anissa Kay Butrick. During Gene’s lifetime, he, and his family resided in Hibbing, Duluth, Proctor and Alborn, returning to Hibbing in 2016. Gene was very heartbroken and grieved the untimely death of his son, Gene E. Butrick II on May 10, 2006.
Gene was family oriented and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He especially enjoyed spending time at the lake property with his family and friends. He also relished quiet time at home, reading books relating to his interests.
Gene enjoyed the ownership of classic vehicles such as his authentic US Army truck and his 1946 Chevrolet Sedan. One of his favorite vehicles was his midnight blue, 1966 Pontiac GTO. Gene also enjoyed driving his 1974 Harley-Davidson Ironhead Sportster motorcycle early in his adult life.
Gene is survived by his wife of 54 years of marriage, Rose; his daughters, Stacy Ann (Terry) Kleiner, of Alborn, Anissa Kay (Mark) Wakefield, of San Diego, Calif.; his grandchildren: Elizabeth (Junior) Barron of North Carolina, Shivelle Haag of Tennessee, George A. E. Haag of Duluth, Minn., James (Ria) Haag of Kelsey, Minn., Joseph A. Haag of Alborn, Minn., Philip A. Haag of Alborn, Minn., Ashlly M. Wiermaa of California, Kati R. S. Hall of Duluth, Minn., Dallas B. Wakefield of San Diego, Calif., and Kelsy J. Wakefield of San Diego, Calif. Gene is also survived by his 18 great-grandchildren and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents; his son, Gene Edward (Tracey) Butrick II; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life honoring the life of Gene will be held at the Alborn Community Center, Alborn, on Saturday, Sept. 18, beginning at noon. Condolences as well as written remembrances of Gene’s life should be addressed to Stacy Kleiner, 8547 Swan Lake Road, Alborn, MN 55702.
Inurnment will be held at a later date.
