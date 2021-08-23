Gemma Rose Grooms, 23 months, of Aurora, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, peacefully at home in her sleep.
Gemma was born on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, to Josh and Melissa (Makela) Grooms in Duluth. Gemma loved her older brother, Greyson and was his copycat. She enjoyed dancing, singing, going to the park, picking dandelions, and playing in water, especially on hot days. She also enjoyed being pulled by Greyson or her grandma or grandpa in her wagon. She loved her baby dolls, her blankie, and reading books. She delighted in giving hugs and kisses. Gemma had many friends at Sara Mammenga’s daycare. Gemma enjoyed singing. A few of her favorite songs to sing in the backseat of the car with Greyson was "Speckled Frogs" and “Mr. Golden Sun.” She always carried her stuffed animals or a baby doll along with her. She liked to sit on the arm of the chair and watch TV with her Daddy or Mommy. Her favorite TV show was “Morphle.” She liked wearing hats, flowers, and many other accessories in her curly hair.
Survivors include her Mommy and Daddy: Melissa and Josh Grooms of Aurora; her brother, Greyson; maternal grandparents, Susan and Thomas Makela of rural Gilbert; paternal grandmother, Darla Grooms of Circleville, Ohio; and special friends: The Mammenga Family; and Jennette, Cody and Aurora Miller of Aurora.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Kenneth Grooms.
A remembrance service for Gemma will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora with a release of bubbles outside the funeral home immediately following.
Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.