Gary Wayne Hanson, 79, longtime resident of Mt. Iron and formerly of Biwabik, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Carefree Living in Virginia.
He was born July 26, 1941 in Anaheim, Calif., the son of Gordy and Cleo (Anderson) Hanson. Gary was a graduate of Montivideo High School, and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Bemidji State College. He married Joanne Hanson on Aug. 27, 1966.
Gary was known throughout the community for his easy banter, jokes, and quick laughter, whether it was offering a “quarter (quarter quarter)” for picking up that spare at moonlight bowling or finding that particular bolt at Menards. As he was always fond of games, he generally was the first to set up the cards and board games during the Holidays with his family. He enjoyed puzzles, playing Bridge, mowing the lawn, and tinkering in his garage. While everyone who knew him knew that he loved to watch the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoons, many would be unaware that he loved to paint, particularly Bob Ross Style, and the walls of his home were decorated with his original art.
His passion was bowling. He was in many leagues, called moonlight bowling for many years, and was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in 2012. Gary was responsible for writing the By-laws for the Hall of Fame which allowed women to be inducted to the Hall of Fame.
His sense of humor never wavered, even after suffering several strokes that required him to move to assisted living. He really made the best of the situation by delivering licorice to the residents and staff every night, playing pranks on the staff, and caring for his new friends with humor and kindness.
Gary is survived by his children, Bryan (Julie) Hanson of Eagan, Colette Hanson of Eveleth, Bradley (Stacy) Hanson of Lino Lakes, and Jessica (Stuart) Van Orsdel of Eveleth; grandchildren, Jeremiah (Andrea) Ersbo, Skylar Hanson, Morgan Hanson, Aaron Hanson, Christian Van Orsdel, Elliot Van Orsdel, and Greta Van Orsdel; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Emmet Ersbo; brother, Robert (Sylvia) Hanson of Minneapolis; sister-in-law Kathy Hanson of Baxter, Minn.; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joanne; and his brother, Ronald.
The family would like to thank Carefree Living and Moments Hospice for their wonderful care and guidance.
In his own words for saying farewell, “Have a Good One”. He will be missed.
Due to Covid, a service will be held at a later date.
Family Services are provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To express condolences online, see www.baumanfuneralhome.com
