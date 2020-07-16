Gary Walter Wanhala, 72, of Ormond Beach, Fla., originally of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at home with his wife.
Gary was born to Wiljo and Elizabeth (Baker) Wanhala on Oct. 27, 1947, in Duluth, Minn., moving to Hibbing as a young boy, where he graduated from Hibbing High School in 1965 and then went on to attend Duluth Vocational School for two years earning a Draftsman degree. Gary worked as a Draftsman at Jyring & Whiteman Architect until being drafted into the Armed Services in 1969 where he served four years in the Army. He was honorably discharged in 1973. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. Gary was a businessman in Hibbing and Duluth until retiring in 2016.
Gary married Julie Rasmussen on March 4, 2007, in Las Vegas, Nev., at the Little White Chapel. Over the years they enjoyed traveling, spending time with their children, grandchildren, family and friends. Gary and Julie moved to Ormond Beach, Fla., in 2017 where they enjoyed each other’s company, friends and just relaxing on the beach.
Gary is survived by his wife, Julie; father-in-law, Richard Rasmussen; two stepdaughters, Melissa Kuzma (Thomas), Ashlee Breeden (James); three sisters-in-law, Barb Rasmussen Foshaug (Jon), Marilyn Bigler (Gary), Jacalyn Bendorf (David); former wife, Carol Wonderlick and their two children, Mike Wanhala (Laura), Amy Wanhala (friend Davide Sottara); seven grandchildren: Ashton Rice-Balaski, Dugan, Maddie and Greta Kuzma, Eva and Tukker Breeden and Luke Wanhala; a sister, Caroline (Joel Charchenko); sister-in-law, Diane Wanhala; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiljo (Bill) and Elizabeth (Betty) Wanhala; brother John Wanhala; and mother-in-law Yvonne Rasmussen.
Due to circumstances services are pending at this time.
Arrangements are with Baldwin Brother’s — A Funeral & Cremation Society.
