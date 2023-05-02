Gary S. Fillman
Gary S. Fillman, 78, lifelong resident of Hibbing died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at home with family by his side.
Gary S. Fillman, 78, lifelong resident of Hibbing died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at home with family by his side.
He was born November 26, 1944, to Donald and Helen (Jarvi) Fillman in Hibbing. He married Jayne Samuelson on July 14, 1989, and together were married for almost 34 years. Gary was employed in sales with L & M Radiator in Hibbing. He was a member of Goodland Community Church in Goodland, Minn. He was an avid walleye fisherman, deer hunter, and loved working with wood.
He is survived by his wife, Jayne Fillman, Hibbing; children: Stephanie (Brian) Quiser, Texas, Melanie (Brent) Grabow, Minneapolis, Minn., and Zachariah (Michelle) McNeil, Goodland, Minn.; three siblings, Donald Fillman, Cherry, Minn., Edward (Connie) Fillman, Buhl, Minn., and Al (Marcia) Fillman, Hibbing, Minn., seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving son, Steven Fillman; parents, Donald and Helen (Jarvi) Fillman; and his brother, John Fillman.
Funeral services for Gary will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Goodland Community Church in Goodland. Pastor Zachariah McNeil will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the church on Friday. A reception will follow at the Goodland Community Center across the street from the church immediately following the memorial service on Friday. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing at a later date.
Honorary Pallbearers are; Al Fillman, Ed Fillman, Don Fillman, Stephanie Quiser, and Melanie Grabow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Alzheimer’s Association, or the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
