Gary Russell Sixberry, 71, of Buhl, (Side Lake) passed away on Sept. 23, 2020, at his residence at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl, due to several health complications.
Gary was born in Hibbing, on Oct. 14, 1948 to Russell and Lorraine Sixberry. He lived most of his life in Side Lake, Minn., with his wife Alice Rein, whom he married on March 13, 1976. He worked at Romer Motors in Hibbing as a mechanic until an injury left him unable to work. But he still kept busy with his favorite activities; hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening and being outdoors. He’ll be remembered as always having a smile, he loved to laugh and make others laugh with him. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
He is survived by his daughter, Laura and Shaun DeMars of Pewaukee, Wis.; his three grandchildren, Tyler Tommila, Nicholas Tommila of Superior, Wis.; and Elle DeMars of Pewaukee, Wis.; his four siblings; several nephews and a niece.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice in 2008; his mother, Lorraine in 2013; and his father, Russell in 1979.
He will be laid to rest at Morcom Cemetery in Morcom Township, Minn., with his wife Alice.
The family will be holding a private memorial service.
Burial arrangements made by Range Funeral Home of Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
