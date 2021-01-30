Gary Ralph Johnson, 78, of Robbinsville, N.J., died on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 due to complications from COVID-19.
He was born on July 3, 1942 to Ralph and Emelyn (Pedersen) Johnson in Virginia, Minn. Gary grew up in Hibbing where he graduated from Hibbing High School, Class of 1960. He enjoyed hunting, canoeing, and skiing when not working with his three brothers at the family business, Johnson Floral.
Gary received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis and later served as a Sergeant with the 415th Medical Professional Service, United States Army Reserve. He was an active member of Nassau Presbyterian Church in Princeton, New Jersey, and enjoyed social events as a member of Little Egg Harbor Yacht Club on Long Beach Island.
He married Anne Wood on Dec. 31, 1970 in Washington D.C. and is survived by his wife, Anne of Robbinsville, New Jersey; son, Christopher (Lisa) Johnson of Maryland; daughter, Katie (Chris) Donabella of Colorado; daughter, Molly (Tim) Keating of New Jersey; siblings, Kip (Carol) Johnson of Florida, Ron (Bette) Johnson of California, Terry (Dorothy) Johnson of Eagan, Minn.; and grandchildren: Ryan Bradley Johnson and Lucas Tyler Johnson of Maryland.
Due to current circumstances related to the pandemic, a small private family memorial service was held to honor Gary’s life on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Nassau Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Arm In Arm at https://arminarm.org/.
