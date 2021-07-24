Gary R. Gorham, 77, died on May 31, 2021, At Diamond Willow Lester Park in Duluth after a lengthy illness with Parkinson’s disease.

Gary was born May 18, 1944, and was a lifelong resident of Virginia, Minn. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and Virginia Junior College. In 1968 he graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science degree. Gary was a substitute teacher in the St. Louis County schools.

Gary’s home on Lake Vermilion was where he loved to be. He did some traveling and found Hawaii his favorite destination.

Gary is survived by his sister, Gail and her husband, Dr. Thomas Clifford; one nephew, Thomas G. Clifford; three nieces, Stephanie Martin, Julie Jonson and Lisa Wright; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Fred Gorham and Irene Gorham.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Gorham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries