Gary ‘Nick’ Wonderlich

Gary “Nick” Nicholas Wonderlich, 83, of Angora, Minn, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center.
He was born in Ollie, Iowa., on May 14, 1938, to Harlan and Carrie (Jensen) Wonderlich. He grew up in the Estherville, Iowa, area and graduated from high school there. After high school, Nick joined the U.S. Navy and served his country as a radar navigation specialist. He was proud of this crucial role, served four active years and finally honorably discharged in 1962. Nick went through training and school to become a federal meat inspector that brought him to run and manage many different plants around the country. His position and training led him to Hibbing where he finished his successful career with the one and only Fraboni’s as the head meat inspector. He was known in the industry as running a very tight ship and getting things done the right way. He really was the best at what he did. Ending up in Hibbing, Nick met the love of his life and was married to Carol (Gray) Wanhala on July 21, 1991, at the First Presbyterian Church of Hibbing where they were members as Nick’s faith was very important to him. Married for 30 years, Nick and Carol raised their family on the Iron Range where they made a life together. Nick had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes and stories. He loved to hunt, fish and just be outdoors with friends and family. Nick was very proud of his civilian’s pilot license and took any chance to fly, even to his business meetings. He loved woodworking, cooking for people and was a diehard Green Bay Packer fan!
Nick is survived by his wife, Carol Wonderlich; children: Jill Boettcher of Rochester, Minn., Vicky (David) Cummings of Fountain Hills, Ariz., Kurt (Terry) Wonderlich of Mountain Iron, Minn., Heather (Scott) Ehrich of Rochester, Minn., Mike (Laura) Wanhala of Boca Raton, Fla., and Amy (Davide Sottara) Wanhala of Rochester, Minn.; sister; Karen Kvamso of Garfield, Ariz.; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Harlan and Carrie.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Monday, June 21, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. The gathering will end with military honors done by the Mid Range Honor Guard at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Jude Children's Hospital (stjude.org)
The family would also like to thank the excellent ICU staff at the Fairview Range Medical Center for all their amazing care.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.