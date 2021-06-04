Gary Lynn Slead, 68, of Herbster, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, after a long addiction to tobacco.

He was born Aug. 6, 1952.

There will be no services held.

Memorials may be made to the Chequamegon Humane Association.

Arrangements are by the Bratley Funeral Home, in Washburn.

