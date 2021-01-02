Gary Lee Wilcox, 84, of Eveleth, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born on June 6, 1936, in Hibbing to Merle and Margaret (Schmidt) Wilcox.
Gary grew up in Eveleth, graduated from Eveleth High School in 1954 and earned a Business Management Degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 1958. He worked for a short time for Tini Plumbing & Heating and in 1962, he was offered the position of Manager at the Eveleth Realty & Insurance Company, which in later years became Miners Insurance where he retired from in June of 2001, after 39 years.
On July 16, 1988, Gary married the love of his life, Kathi (Odell). When Gary was in his 20s, he, his parents and brother built his cabin on Birch Point Lake Vermilion/Tower. He loved his cabin and spent many, many years enjoying it with his wife and daughters. Gary enjoyed hunting in Ray, Minn., with his buddies. He also loved boating and fishing.
Gary was a member of Eveleth Jaycees, Eveleth Lions, Planning & Zoning Committee, Eveleth Elks, Range Agents and Fabiola. Gary was a wonderful, loving husband, father and grandfather. His wife, daughters and grandchildren will miss him deeply.
Gary is survived by his wife, Kathi of 32 years; his daughters, MaryEllen (Keith) Sowada of Rice, Minn., Missy (Tony) Slavich of Gilbert, Minn.; a son, Mark (Sheila) Wilcox of Mountain Iron, Minn.; grandchildren: Cole and Elka Sowada of Rice; Caden and Sophia Slavich of Gilbert; Aaron and Andrew Wilcox of Mountain Iron; sisters-in-law, Jeannie Vaneps of Murray, Utah, Ellen (Bob) Lager of Robbinsdale, Minn., Linda Geren of Bangor, Pa., and Bonnie Wilcox of Sauk Rapids, Minn.; a very special nephew and niece, Tim and Brenda Wilcox and their family, Michael (Leisha) Wilcox and Michelle (Derrick) Lass, all of Sauk Rapids, Minn., and their families; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews; and beloved fur baby, Ozzie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Margaret Wilcox; his brother, Curtis; his in-laws, Charles and Trudy Odell; brothers-in-law, Bob Vaneps, Donald Geren and Charles Jr. Odell; step-daughter, Jodi Topping; and his fur babies, Bogi, Daisy, Annie and Scooter.
A public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. Masks, social distancing and capacity limits will be enforced.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery.
