Gary Lee Maki

July 14, 1955 — March 7, 2022

Gary Lee Maki, age 66, longtime resident of Cherry, Minn., died Monday, March 7, 2022, in his home with family at his side.

He was born July 14, 1955, in Eveleth, Minn., the son of Rudolph and Kathryn (Squillace) Maki. He was united in marriage to Debra Johnson on Aug. 8, 1986, at the First Assembly of God Church in Hibbing.

Gary worked as a Driller, Drill Trainer, and Safety Trainer at US Steel, Minntac. He was also a self-taught silversmith and enjoyed making jewelry. He was faithful to his Lord and Savior. Gary was a kind, gentle, and generous man and a loving husband and father. His greatest joys were his grandchildren.

Gary is survived by his wife, Debbie; sons, Joshua (Serena) Maki of Gilbert, Minn., and Jaron (Samantha) Maki of Eveleth, Minn.; grandchildren, Aria and Grayson; mother, Kathryn Salo of Virginia, Minn.; brother, Rudy Maki of Hibbing; sister, Debra (Dennis Overlock) Maki; and numerous extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rudolph Maki; sisters, Carol Skinner and Marilyn Bray; and his beloved dog, Sugar.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at True Hope Fellowship in Midway. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. Celebration of Life Service Wednesday, March 16, at True Hope Fellowship. Pastor Joel Kallberg will be the officiant.

Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

