Gary G. Gornik, age 63, of Dixon passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at KSB Hospital in Dixon. Gary was a kind, generous, and tenderhearted man who always put others first and didn’t stop until the job was finished. Gary loved his friends, Minnesota sports, the Knights of Columbus, and his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was born on February 23, 1959, in Virginia, Minn., and was the son of the late Jack and Winifred (Krall) Gornik.
Gary was a charter member of the Fayal Township Volunteer Fire Department and worked for U.S. Steel in Virginia, Minnesota, before joining the PAMIDA store franchise. PAMIDA moved Gary and his family to multiple cities in Minnesota, then to Omaha, Nebraska, and finally to Dixon, where Gary and Jean decided to make their permanent home. Gary was then the manager of Culver’s in Dixon prior to joining the Dixon Walmart as an assistant manager where he was employed for the last 15 years. Gary was a proud member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon. Gary was also a dedicated member of the Dixon Knights of Columbus, a past Grand Knight, and a Fr. Boland Assembly of the 4th Degree member. Gary devoted every Thanksgiving as a Knight of Columbus to serving the annual Knights of Columbus meal to his community, including ensuring the meal was available during the pandemic.
Gary married the love of his life, best friend, and constant companion Jean Wallin on January 8, 1982, in Virginia.
Gary is survived by his wife, Jean; his children, Amelia “Amy” (Joshua) Hemmen of Dixon, Patrick (Erin) Gornik of Dunlap, Illinois, and was the proud grandpa to five grandsons: Lincoln Dillavou, Landon Dillavou, Jason Hemmen, Jackson Hemmen, and Jacob Hemmen. Three sisters also survive Gary: Wendy Pfeffer of Cloquet, Minn., Laurie (Ron) McDowell of Eveleth, Minn., and Becky (Mike) Dall of Mt. Iron, Minn., as well as nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Roderic Gornik and James (late Candace) Gornik, and one brother-in-law Rodney (Wendy Gornik) Pfeffer.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary at 7:45 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon, with a funeral luncheon to follow at the Dixon Knights of Columbus Hall. Burial of cremains will occur at a later date. A memorial has been established.
