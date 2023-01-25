Gary G. Gornik

Gary G. Gornik, age 63, of Dixon passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at KSB Hospital in Dixon. Gary was a kind, generous, and tenderhearted man who always put others first and didn’t stop until the job was finished. Gary loved his friends, Minnesota sports, the Knights of Columbus, and his family, especially his grandchildren.

