Gary Fredrick Rolloff

Gary Fredrick Rolloff, 81, of Orr, Minn., passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Calvary Lutheran Church, Orr, Minn.

