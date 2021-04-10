Gary Earl Fredrickson, 65, of Hoyt Lakes, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born on April 16, 1955, to Raymond and Eleanor (Driver) Fredrickson in Crosby, Minn. Gary grew up and attended Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, graduating from the class of 1973. Gary was united in marriage to Marla Penttila on Valentine’s Day 1975. Gary entered an apprenticeship program as an electrician. He later attended Vocational School in Houston, Texas, for electronics. Gary was employed by Erie and later LTV until the company’s closure. He then attended Hibbing Community College to study heating and cooling. He worked maintenance jobs at various hotels in the area. Gary had a passion for music. He played with Billy Mitchell in “Big Woody” and attended many jam sessions in the area. He enjoyed motorcycling and loved his dog, Ava dearly.
Gary is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marla; three children: Jay (Andi Lageson) Fredrickson of Two Harbors, Heidi (Jason Evans) Fredrickson and Daniel Fredrickson both of Hoyt Lakes; four grandchildren: Jamie Oseland, Dylan Butler, and Jackson and Chloe Hammer all of Hoyt Lakes; a sister, Diane (Michael) Holbeck of Two Harbors; brother, Dennis (Marcia Bradach) Fredrickson of Hoyt Lakes; sister-in-law, Sharon Fredrickson of Hoyt Lakes; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Ava.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard; and his parents.
A memorial service for Gary will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes with Pastor Charles Barnes officiating.
Friends may gather one hour prior to the service. All current COVID19 mandates including wearing masks and social distancing will be followed.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
