Gary Dale Tomberlin, of Hoyt Lakes, passed peacefully away May 25, 2022.
He was born Nov. 27, 1938, in Dora Lake, Minn.
He loved and served his Lord with a grateful heart by serving as a moderator and deacon of the First Baptist church for over 30 years and retired from LTV after 40 years.
Gary is survived by his wife and best friend, Sharon Tomberlin of Hoyt Lakes; four children whom he cherished: Rhonda Stillwell, Ronald Tomberlin, Shelly (Bill) Mitchell and Gina (Jared) Boben; a son-in-law who he loved, Guy Boben; six grandchildren: Tonya (Alex) Learmont, Tara (Matt) Saari, Gary Stillwell, Brandie (Travis) Westlund, Kyle Hadler, Nick Boben, 13 great-grandchildren; siblings: Roger (Nancy) Tomberlin, Dave (Diane) Tomberlin, Steve (Kim) Tomberlin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Basil and Elenor Tomberlin; and his amazing sister, Betty Wold.
His biggest love’s.... his family, his dogs and his friends.
His love was unconditional and he protected those he loved proudly and fearlessly. He was a force to be reckoned with if angered but had a heart the size of Texas and loved with every inch of it. The many lives he touched could never be counted.....he lived, laughed, loved and gained the respect of men, the love of children and he leaves us with that memory that lives on in who he was, how he lived and who we are because of him~
We invite all of our family and friends to join us in celebrating his life Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Aurora, Minn. We hope to see you all there ready to share memories and pictures if you have them (yes, even the embarrassing ones.) We will be having his favorite lunch along with one of HIS most important food groups….. dessert!
As Gary donated his body to science to try and help further generations, there are no funeral arrangements.
